IPL 2024: When it starts, key players and how you can watch

Get ready for another blockbuster IPL season

It's not long until the Indian Premier League (IPL) season begins, which will be perfect for filling the international cricket gap. Plus, you can catch some of the world's biggest players in the IPL, like World Cup 2023 winner Glen Maxwell and Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Last year's IPL season was no short of drama when the Chennai Super Kings dramatically won against the Gujarat Titans.

So, if you've just heard about the Indian Premier League and want to know more about it, like its key players, and of course, where you can watch all the action unfold, GOAL brings you all the details below.

What is the Indian Premier League?

Getty Images

The Indian Premier League has been played in the Twenty20 format annually in India since 2008. It includes city-based franchise teams and has become a hugely popular cricket league.

It takes place between March and May when fewer international cricket tours are happening, making it a win-win for players and cricket lovers.

When does IPL 2024 season start?

Getty Images

The 2024 Indian Premier League season will get underway on March 23. There will be a total of 70 league games and four playoff games. The final will be played on May 29.

What teams are in IPL 2024?

Ten teams in total will play in the 2024 Indian Premier League:

Team Head Coach Captain Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming Mahendra Singh Dhoni Delhi Capitals Ricky Pointing David Warner Gujarat Titans Ashish Nehra Shubham Gill Kolkata Knight Riders Chandrakant Pandit Shreyas Iyer Lucknow Super Giants Justin Langar KL Rahul Mumbai Indians Mark Boucher Hardik Pandya Punjab Kings Trevor Bayliss Shikhar Dhawan Rajasthan Royals Kumar Sangakkara Sanju Samson Royal Challengers Banglore Andy Flower Faf du Plessis Sunrisers Hyderabad Daniel Vettori Aiden Markram

Who has won the most Indian Premier League titles?

Getty Images

The most successful teams in the Indian Premier League have been the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, who have won five titles each.

Both teams have at one point won back-to-back titles and have become a staple in the IPL - having been included as part of the original teams in the tournament from the beginning.

Squad News

Getty Images

The IPL auction is an integral part of the process before the season officially begins. It's a chance for teams to tweak their teams, release any players, and make new additions.

It's also an opportunity to see the eyewatering wealth that governs the IPL as the respective owners of each team face off for some of the most sought-after names in cricket.

Here are some of the key changes each team made for the 2024 season:

Chennai Super Kings

The biggest name at Chennai Super Kings is, of course, the captain - Mahendra Dhoni. But one of the newest additions for Chennai is Daryl Mitchell, as the team splurged £1.3m on a New Zealand international.

Delhi Capitals

If you're an England cricket fan, you'll want to keep your eye on young batter Harry Brook, who switched sides from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans snapped up Australian left-arm quick Spencer Johnson for £944,000. Gujarat also brought in the veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders made a record-breaking bid for the Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc. The 33-year-old makes a comeback to the IPL after an eight-year hiatus.

Lucknow Super Giants

David Willey, who retired from international cricket after the recent 50-over World Cup in India, joined the Super Giants

Mumbai Indians

One of the wealthiest sides in the league added eight new players to their roster, including South African bowler Gerald Coetzee and Sri Lankan international - ﻿Dilshan Madushanka.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings snapped up English bowler Chris Woakes in the auction. They also made a valuable buy in the form of Harshal Patel - the highest wicket-taker in the 2021 season.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals secured Rovman Powell's signature after a fierce bidding war with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Dehli Capitals released Powell, but the Jamaican cricketer's fortunes changed in a lucrative deal.

Royal Challengers Banglore

Royal Challengers Banglore brought all-rounder Tom Curran. The player did suffer a knee injury, which saw the end of his time in the Big Bash League in Australia in January.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers splurged on Travis Head, purchasing the batter and occasional off-spinner for around £645,000.

How can I watch the Indian Premier League?

Getty Images

In the US, the IPL is shown on Willow TV. The channel, owned by the Indian-based digital technology group Times Internet, caters to cricket fans nationwide, with a singular focus on the sport.

WillIow TV is available on Sling, DISH, and DirecTV - which makes watching the Indian Premier League all that much easier.