A fiercely contested Midlands derby takes centre stage in the Championship as Birmingham City welcome Coventry City to St Andrew’s. For Birmingham, the focus is on stabilising their season and pulling clear of trouble, as they are currently struggling for consistent form.

After a tough run in the league, including a painful 3-0 loss to Watford last time out, Chris Davies’ side sit in the lower half of the table and are desperate for momentum. They are winless in the last seven matches, picking up draws here and there and suffering a couple of heavy defeats on occasion.

Andrews’ side have struggled to score, averaging fewer than a goal per game over recent outings - and this is their biggest challenge. Their lack of goals suggests they need more creativity in the final third to turn draws into wins. Teams higher up the table have taken advantage of their lower defensive output.

Championship leaders Coventry are the next team out to compound the Blues’ problems this season as they arrive high in confidence. Frank Lampard's side sit top of the log with a comfortable points gap and are among the division’s most consistent performers this season, certain to cause big problems for Birmingham. The Sky Blues are strong both at home and away, displaying a solid defensive structure and a potent attacking threat, having scored over 50 league goals this season.

