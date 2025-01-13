Football's international breaks in 2025: Key dates & competitions in FIFA's national team calendar this year

The most comprehensive guide to the upcoming international windows in men's and women's soccer.

Competitions such as the World Cup, European Championship and Copa America are among the most exciting things to watch in football, with the best players in the sport coming together to represent their national teams in pursuit of glory.

Head coaches at many big clubs frequently bemoan the international break, driven by fear for the health of their star players, whereas further down the leagues, where players are less likely to receive international call-ups, it represents a window of rest and reprieve.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information about this year's upcoming international breaks.

Men's international breaks in 2025

Dates Matches / Competitions March 17 - 25 2 June 2 - 10 2 June 14 - July 6 CONCACAF Gold Cup September 1 - 9 2 October 6 - 14 2 November 10 - 18 2

This year is something of an interim period in men's international football, coming between the 2024 European Championship and the 2026 World Cup.

However, North American soccer fans have the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup to look forward to in June and July.

There are five international windows outside of that, with the UEFA Nations League finals being played in March and June.

UEFA's World Cup qualification games will begin in March, continuing in June, before reaching a crescendo in September, October and November.

CONMEBOL World Cup qualification began in 2023 and will conclude in September.

Women's international breaks in 2025

Type I: Release of players to associations from Monday to Tuesday night the following week.

Type II: Release of players to associations from Monday to Wednesday night the following week.

Type III: Release of players to associations from Monday to Saturday night the following week.

Dates Match type / Competition Max. no. of matches February 17 - 26 Type II (all confederations) 3 March 31 - April 8 Type I (all confederations) 2 May 26 - June 3 Type I (all confederations) 2 June 23 - July 5 Type I (all), Type II (except UEFA), Type III (AFC only) 2, 3 & 4 July 2 - July 27 UEFA Women's European Championship - July 4 - July 19 OFC Women's Nations Cup - July 5 - 26 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - July 12 - August 2 Copa America Femenina - October 20 - 29 Type I (all), Type II (except UEFA) 2 or 3 November 24 - December 2 Type I 2

In contrast to the men's international calendar, the women's calendar is packed full of tournaments this summer.

Women's Euro 2025 is the first to kick off, with European attention turning to Switzerland on July 2 and that competition runs until July 27. Not long after that, on July 4, the OFC Women's Nations Cup begins, with the Women's Africa Cup of Nations kicking off a day later on July 5.

A week or so later, eyes will turn to Ecuador, with South America's finest colliding in the Copa America Femenina, which begins on July 12 and runs until August 2.