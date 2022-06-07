Etouga: Makaab hints of talks between Kaizer Chiefs, Asante Kotoko striker and two more players

The former Orlando Pirates coach revealed Amakhosi are looking to beef up their striking department ahead of the 2022-23 season

Kaizer Chiefs are looking to sign three players who are managed by Prosport International's Mike Makaab amid links with Cameroonian striker Franck Mbell Etouga.



The Soweto giants are busy revamping their squad having released nine players and placed Anthony Akumu on the transfer list while making three new signings including Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu.

Chiefs have reportedly registered their interest in Etouga who has been a revelation in the Ghanaian Premier League this season, but Makaab refused to reveal the identity of the African striker.

“A lot of the Chiefs supporters have spoken to me about the West African striker, I can tell you that I’m not only in the process of offering a West African striker but also another African striker to Kaizer Chiefs,” Makaab said on iDiski Times.

“I’ve opened discussions with Chiefs on both that player and a player at Swallows and a player that’s in Portugal that we’ve all spoken about, so as we talk now there are three players I’m discussing with management of Chiefs.

The experienced agent has been busy recommending players to Chiefs as the Naturena-based giants continue to rebuild their squad under their new coach Arthur Zwane.

“We have to hope that we can get at least one or two of those deals that can assist Chiefs if they believe these players can help them in their rebuilding process," he continued.

"One at Swallows one at Braga and one currently one of the top scorers in the continent based in Africa. But again, I don’t hold the cheque book, the transfer rights are held by Swallows, Braga and the club in Africa.”