EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack: Full list of songs, artists & music in new football game

The EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack has officially been released, signalling that the game’s release is just around the corner. To get hyped for the latest edition of the football sim, you can dive into the fresh tracks featured in this year's game.

Aside from the reveal of the FC 26 player ratings, the soundtrack is one of the biggest pre-launch events - and many long-time players will have different tastes.

The FIFA franchise, rebranded as EA FC since the 2024 edition, has built a legacy not just on the pitch but through its unforgettable soundtracks. Each edition has mirrored the music of its time, from Blur's anthem in FIFA 98 to Robbie Williams setting the tone in FIFA 2000, and in recent years, chart-toppers like Billie Eilish, Glass Animals, Bad Bunny, Little Simz, and Stormzy shaping the vibe.

That tradition continues, as the curtain has finally lifted on the lineup of artists and bands set to soundtrack the newest edition.

This year's soundtrack is a true worldwide showcase, packing in 109 songs representing more than 30 countries. And for the first time ever, a professional footballer steps into the mix, with Moise Kean (KMB) making history by landing a spot on the tracklist.

GOAL brings you the EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack, artists, songs, and everything you need to know.

Which songs are on the EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack?

The EA FC 26 soundtrack is stacked with star power, featuring global icons and fresh talent alike. Two-time Grammy winner Fred again.. makes a welcome return, while PinkPantheress—recently crowned Billboard's Women In Music Producer of the Year- adds her touch with "Girl Like Me", a track that also reflects EA's push to spotlight the NWSL and women's football.

One of the biggest headlines is a brand-new, unreleased track from Ed Sheeran, who not only tops global charts but also happens to co-own Ipswich Town. And in a groundbreaking first, Italian international Moise Kean, under his artist name KMB, becomes the first professional footballer ever to feature on an FC soundtrack.

Kean expressed his excitement, saying: "Football and music are both passions that unite people across the world, no matter their differences. To now be a part of FC 26, not just as a player but as an artist myself, is a dream come true."

Beyond the established names, the playlist is also a launchpad for new sounds. The game debuts 27 unreleased tracks, including music from BRIT-nominated singer-songwriter Joy Crookes, celebrated for her blend of R&B, jazz, and South Asian influences. Fans will also be introduced to the genre-bending sounds of Alewya, who fuses electronic, Afrobeat, and alternative elements, while global star JENNIE, who first rose to fame with BLACKPINK, adds another layer of international flair.

The complete Spotify tracklist is accessible for fans eager to explore this eclectic mix of music.

You can check out the EA Sports 26 soundtrack below.

Artist Track Title Ácido Pantera ft. Cantora De Barro Pájaro Cantor Alewya Selah Aminé Vacay Animal Collective Love On the Big Screen AR/CO x Punctual x NewEra Generation Love Artemas this ones gonna hurt me Baby Universe We Can Pretend Bag Raiders, Panama Flowers Barry Can’t Swim & O’Flynn Kimpton Bearcubs Take Me Home Big Wild ft. iDA HAWK Universe Bou ft. DRS Mercy Boy Amor Surfin’ Brent de la Cruz Save Your Breath CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso IMPOSTOR Catching Flies Iajoc cheapcuts ft. Benjamin Francis Leftwich Lately corto.alto DON’T LISTEN D.O.D ft. RAHH Sunshine Deki Alem Fun Djo Back On You DNMO & Confz Slumber Dominic Fike upset & aggressive DYSTINCT, 3robi MA3LISH Ebony & AG Beatz Festas e Manequins Ed Sheeran Symmetry Falle Nioke Heaviness Faul & Wad, 4Rain, Anlly Marin Flores Blancas Fred again.. (ft. Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax) Victory Lap Friction ft. Stylo G, Riko Dan & Frisco Bang Bang Good Neighbours People Need People Graft Headliner Gurriers Erasure HAIM Gone hard life y3llow bike Haute & Freddy Fields of Versailles INJI GOOD TIME GIRL Jack Garratt Higher Jadu Heart U Jalen Ngonda Just As Long As We’re Together Jazz Alonso SCORPION JENNIE like JENNIE Jersey Colors Turn Grey Joalin Camaleón John Glacier Emotions Joy Crookes Fade Your Heart Joy Overmono & Skiifall Lippy KILIMANJARO ft. AMAKA Better Days King Princess Cry Cry Cry Kinky Sonido de la Casa KMB BOMBAY Kofi Stone Colours In My Mind Kojey Radical Conversation Labrinth Stardust Little Simz ft. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly Flood Liza ft. 7PARALLEL Lover’s Skit Poor Business Man Malka Jilala Master Peace Spin The Block Master Peace There’s No More Underground Mei Semones Dumb Feeling Mergui Risk It All Mild Minds LAST CHANCE MORN Modern Man Moses Yoofee Trio ft. ENNY GREEN LIGHT Mumzy Stranger, Muza KI KORI Myd Our Home Myles Smith Gold Nick León ft. Esty & Mediopicky Millennium Freak Obongjayar Not In Surrender Original Koffee KOFFEE Pahua Gritar Papatinho ft. Fernanda Abreu, BK, Naldo, DJ Chernobyl Passe A Respeitar PARTYOF2 all 4 the best PinkPantheress Girl Like Me PLS&TY ft. Sofiya Nzau Your Love (Antdot Remix) Polo & Pan (ft. Metronomy) Disco Nap Pulp Spike Island Raf Saperra & Ikky Ni Billo Reaper Shark reezy SABÍA QUE NO Rels B YUNIRIO KOSTA Mountain Top Rudimental ft. Idris Elba & Peter Xan London’s Burning Sammy Virji, Skepta Cops & Robbers Sampa The Great Can’t Hold Us Saya Gray ..THUS IS WHY ( I DON’T SPRING 4 LOVE ) sheng BENZ 奔驰 Silver Gore All The Good Men Sofia Kourtesis Sisters SOMETHING ELSE, Stephan Jolk (feat. BaianaSystem) [Alok, Kawz] Miçanga Sonnee ft. Caleb Virgo Heartfalls Soulwax Run Free Starjunk 95 Beat Keep Rockin’ Sudan Archives DEAD Taiki Nulight x P Money x Jolie P Stay In Your Lane The Cure And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix) The Glitch Mob Wild Inside Tom Grennan Cool With That Tshegue MOTO UFOs UFO VLURE ft. Psweatpants Something Real Wesley Joseph ft. Danny Brown Peace of Mind Wet Leg pond song Weval MOVING ON Woodcamp Eatin’ Good Yazmin Lacey Ain’t I Good For You Young Miko Wassup Yuno Gimme Ocean.

Note:- 109 songs will be available from September 19; several songs will be included through post-launch updates.

Listen to the EA Sports FC 26 soundtrack

Players will be able to hear the soundtrack while in-game. However, if you can't wait until the release - or wish to listen on the go - the soundtrack is now available on Spotify.

A handful of tracks are absent for now, likely because they're yet to be released, including Ed Sheeran's much-anticipated new single 'Symmetry.'

EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack

The EA FC 25 soundtrack featured songs from Billie Eilish, Glass Animals, Jack White, Kasabian, and more.

Check it out here!

