Done Deal: Juventus’ Mavididi joins Montpellier

The former Arsenal academy player moves to the French south coast after he failed to establish himself with the Bianconeri

have announced that Stephy Mavididi has left the Allianz Stadium and will join club .

The 22-year-old was on loan at for the 2019-20 season, scoring eight goals in all competitions and making 30 appearances, with the Owls finishing in 16th place, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Dijon had the right to purchase Mavididi for €5 million but the Anglo-Congolese was not intent on continuing with them.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with the company S.A.S. Montpellier Herault SC for the definitive sale of the right to sports services by the footballer Stephy Alvaro Mavididi against a consideration of €6.3 million, payable in three financial years,” read a statement on the club website.

“This operation generates a positive economic effect of approximately €4.0 million, net of the solidarity contribution and ancillary charges.”

Mavididi joined Juventus from and made only one appearance, in a 2-1 loss at on April 13, 2019.

The Bianconeri are four points clear of at the top of standings and are looking to win a ninth consecutive title with nine games left to play.

Dijon president Olivier Delcourt had previously stated he was unhappy with the refusal of Mavididi to commit to the club when the chance was there.

"We were not going to exercise a five million euro purchase option to then go to the showdown with the player [Mavididi]," Delcourt said on the club website.

"I am very disappointed with this procedure. Dijon invested in him, gave him his confidence and allowed him to offer himself a beautiful exhibition in Ligue 1.

Montpellier, on their part, finished eighth in Ligue 1 with 40 points, nine adrift of qualification and 10 points behind a spot.

They were league champions during the 2011-12 season when they finished three points clear of oil-rich .

The Occitanie-based club had a troubling period after one of its players, Junior Sambia, tested positive for coronavirus, the first Ligue 1 player to do so.

His condition worsened at some point and needed to be put in intensive care with the need for ventilators. He eventually overcame it in and fully recovered.

Ligue 1 clubs resumed training last week and the 2020-21 season is looking to kick off on the weekend of August 21-23.