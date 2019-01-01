Car Confederation Cup: Now we know how to deal with Akonangui - Ashanti Gold's Donkor

The Miner talks about the club's objective going into Saturday's match against the Equatoguineans

defender Eric Donkor is optimistic about their chances of edging Equatoguinean outfit Akonangui FC to win a qualification ticket for the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup when the two sides meet on Saturday.

The Ghanaian club heads into the preliminary first round second leg fixture with a slight advantage following a 1-1 draw in the first match away from home two weeks ago.

The Miners are back in continental action for the first time since 2016.

"It was a good away result for us in the first leg and we are happy about it, though I personally feel we should have won the game looking at our performance," Donkor told CAFOnline.com.

"We are still preparing for the game with one thing on our minds, and that is to beat Akonangui and qualify to the next stage of the competition.

"We are not out of the woods yet. We still have to qualify and winning on Saturday is the only way.

"The draw in Equatorial Guinea has boosted our morale because even before that game, we knew nothing about them.

"Now we have a fair idea of the side we are dealing with."

The winners over both legs will secure a place in the second round where a showdown with Moroccan outfit RS Berkane awaits.

"There's nothing to be complacent about, all we know is that we have to win and make our fans very happy," Donkor concluded.

AshGold won the Special Competition Knockout to qualify for the Confederation Cup.