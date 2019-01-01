Caf Confederation Cup: Mixed opinions: How Ghana reacted to Kotoko's setback against Al-Hilal

Goal samples some social media comments following the Porcupines' inability to pick three points at home on Sunday

It was an opportunity badly missed as Asante Kotoko failed to seal qualification to the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals on Sunday following a 1-1 home draw with Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.

It was even almost nothing for the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday five fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as Songne Yacouba scored only four minutes to full-time to snatch a point after Waleed Bakhet Hamid gave the visitors a first-half lead.

With Nkana FC beating Zesco United 3-0 in the other Group C game on Sunday in an all-Zambian affair before kickoff in Kumasi, a win for Kotoko would have confirmed their place in the last eight with a match to spare.

As things now stand, the Porcupine Warriors must beat Zesco on the final matchday to qualify as CK Akonnor's outfit sit third on the table.

Below are some social media reactions after the final whistle in Kumasi:



It's an open secret that after the Anas Exposé the international referees who have come to officiate matches in have made mistakes which curiously cost the Ghanaian teams. The story isn't different at Baba Yara today. Kotoko 1 Hilal 1. #cafcc — kwaku ahenkorah (@KwakuAhenkorah3) March 10, 2019

Be like the gbala no touch the Al Hilal people oo😂

They are from Sudan so I dey barb😆

Eno be small Battle Kotoko dey come fight — Kay 🇬🇭 🇬🇧 (@Kaypoisson1) March 10, 2019

Great job fabulous. I think we still have our destiny in our hands. Because as it stand nw. We only need to score zesco united and we will qualify. No matter the outcome of the nkana n al hali game. Because



Nkana = 9

Al Hali = 8

Kotoko = 7

Zesco = 4



From my calculations if we — Raf papa 1 (@sanirafik) March 10, 2019

Had the very unpleasant responsibility of objectively telling our listeners on Friday the Kotoko game as at then was 1-1.And that something needed to be done about the salt plan which these Sudanese had found out. Football is so strange and never ceases to amaze me. — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) March 10, 2019

Dear @ZescoUnitedFC ,

Your bitterest rival @FcNkana beat you by 3:0 to eliminate you from the #CAFCC. Please, my dear Kotoko FC will beat you in Zambia to qualify while Nkana struggles in Sudan.

Thank you. — Kojo Sarkodie (@ksarktacchini) March 10, 2019

I'm a Kotoko & Man Utd fan so I'm sleeping early.



Good night 😆😆✌😜😜 — ManUtd4Life (@AkwasiAkyereko) March 10, 2019

#FACT

Accra of Oak beat Kotoko in Kumasi to win the same Trophy they're struggling to win now — Freddy Mawuli (@freddymawuli) March 10, 2019

#TotalCAFCC The Kotoko Spirit was willing but the playing body was Weak.

The End will come but how and when??

Kudos #AKSC for giving us #Football — Charles Osei Asibey🇬🇭💪 (@Ghsportsmaster) March 10, 2019

I just got to the same spot I was when I listened to Maestro and Seer Gyan on Asempa fm. Seer Gyan clearly said Kotoko should pray against conceding first goal. Sigh..Al Hilal is resolute.Hopes not lost for kotoko, an away win against Zesco who is virtually out can qualify us. — Kojo Sarkodie (@ksarktacchini) March 10, 2019