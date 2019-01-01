Live Scores
CAF Confederation Cup

Caf Confederation Cup: Mixed opinions: How Ghana reacted to Kotoko's setback against Al-Hilal

Goal Ghana
Goal samples some social media comments following the Porcupines' inability to pick three points at home on Sunday

It was an opportunity badly missed as Asante Kotoko failed to seal qualification to the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals on Sunday following a 1-1 home draw with Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.

It was even almost nothing for the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday five fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as Songne Yacouba scored only four minutes to full-time to snatch a point after Waleed Bakhet Hamid gave the visitors a first-half lead.

With Nkana FC beating Zesco United 3-0 in the other Group C game on Sunday in an all-Zambian affair before kickoff in Kumasi, a win for Kotoko would have confirmed their place in the last eight with a match to spare.

As things now stand, the Porcupine Warriors must beat Zesco on the final matchday to qualify as CK Akonnor's outfit sit third on the table.

Below are some social media reactions after the final whistle in Kumasi:
 

