Caf Confederation Cup: Kotoko vs Al Hilal Team News: Gyamfi returns amid more fitness concerns for Porcupine Warriors

Goal brings the latest news from the camp of the Fabulous Boys ahead of their encounter with the Sudanese in the continental inter-club championship

Asante Kotoko have been boosted by the sensational return of Emmanuel Gyamfi to fitness ahead of Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup encounter with Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan in Kumasi.

The winger was earlier ruled out of the group stage matchday five fixture after sustaining an injury in the process of scoring the Porcupine Warriors' second goal during last weekend's 3-0 home triumph over Zambia's Nkana FC.

The injury forced his substitution right after the goal, and having been on the sidelines until Friday, he was well confirmed to miss Sunday's game.

A remarkable return to fitness has, however, put him in contention for a playing spot against Hilal, who handed the Porcupine Warriors a 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture.

Gyamfi's comeback is hugely pleasant for Kotoko, who are likely to be without first-choice centre-back Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, who picked up an injury in training.

In Ganiyu's stead, captain Amos Frimpong, who missed the Nkana win due to suspension, could be deployed at centre-back to partner Wahab Adams, although other reports say the skipper could rather replace Augustine Sefah at right-back, making way for Emmanuel Agyemang Badu in central defence.

Midfielder Richard Senanu, on the other hand, is expected to sit out Sunday's game despite training on Friday.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old was initially thought to be on his way to action after missing the Nkana double-header due to injury. However, latest reports say he has been ruled out of Sunday's fixture on doctor's advice as he is set to undergo surgery to correct a ligament injury suffered against Zesco United on matchday two.

Senanu's injury adds up to the earlier blow concerning winger Maxwell Baakoh, who has been ruled out of action for the remainder of the season.

Presently, Kotoko sit second in Group C, one point adrift of Hilal, who lead the table with seven points.