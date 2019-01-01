Caf Confederation Cup: Coton Sports have the quality to eliminate Asante Kotoko, says Ndingue

The Cottoners boss believes his side boast of the required experience to eliminate the Porcupine Warriors from the competition

Cotton Sports coach Bertin Ebwelle Ndingue says they have the know-how required to see them through the Caf Confederation Cup play-off fixture against Asante Kotoko in Cameroon this weekend.

The Garoua-based club will host the Porcupines at the Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia after their failed attempt to progress in the Caf Champions League.

"Initially we played against Ismaily in the Caf Champions League and lost and now have to play Asante Kotoko. They are a good side and a big team in Africa but I think we are ready for them," Ndingue told Hello FM.

"We have quality players to do the job here before the second leg in Kumasi so we are preparing well to eliminate them. To play in the Confederation Cup is a good opportunity for us so I'm concentrating more on my players than Kotoko because that will give us victory.

"We will have to score as many goals as possible and try to prevent them from getting an away goal," he added.