Buffon makes sensational Parma return after leaving Juventus
Gianluigi Buffon has been announced as a Parma player once again, 20 years after having left the club to join Juventus.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, the 43-year-old is still not ready to hang up his gloves and will play the 2021-22 in Serie B.
Buffon has signed a two-year deal with his old club, but has a clause in his contract that could see him leave after just one season if he so chooses.
