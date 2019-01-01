Appiah: What Kotoko should expect against Al Hilal in Sudan

The Black Stars coach talks about what the Porcupine Warriors are likely to come up against in their continental inter-club competition group opener

Ghana coach and former Al-Hilal Omdurman boss James Kwesi Appiah is the latest to offer Asante Kotoko some pointers ahead of their clash with the Sudanese side in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

The Ghanaians have been drawn together with the North Africans in Group C, which is completed by Zambian duo Zesco United and Nkana FC.

Following his dismissal as Ghana coach after the 2014 Fifa World Cup, Appiah coached Al Hilal until 2017 before returning for a second stint with the Black Stars.

“Al Hilal will subject Asante Kotoko to incessant pressure in the first 20 minutes in Sudan,” the 58-year-old told Sikka FM.

“Kotoko’s reaction to this will be crucial.

“If they manage to score first after soaking the pressure, Al Hilal fans will turn against their club.”

He gave further insight into Sudanese football.

“Ghanaian clubs have psychological urge over Sudanese clubs,” he said.

“They [Sudanese clubs] know they’re playing to catch up with Ghanaian football even though they have taken huge steps to bridge the gap.

“Football has developed technically and tactically there.”

Al Hilal will host the first meeting between the two sides on February 3 before travelling for matchday five’s return encounter on March 10.