Europa League
team-logo
3 - 2AGG 3 - 2
FT
team-logo
Roland Sallai 67', 90' + 2'Michael Gregoritsch 99'
David Costa 28'Elye Wahi 45' + 2'
(HT 0-2) (FT 2-2) (AET 3-2)

Freiburg vs LensResults & stats,