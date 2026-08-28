Revealed: Why Xabi Alonso made shock Enzo Fernandez U-turn as Manchester City circle for Chelsea star

Speaking after the victory, Alonso moved quickly to shut down speculation originating from Argentina that Fernandez had refused to play. The Chelsea boss insisted that the choice to rest the midfielder was made collectively by the coaching staff and the club hierarchy.

"No, it was a decision from myself and from the club," Alonso stated when asked about the rumours. "We assess individually, collectively, what's the best for the team, for tonight, what was better for other players that were playing and we take the decision... It's just because of the game today and we had other players that needed minutes and it was that way."

With Manchester City reportedly circling, Alonso was also pressed on whether ongoing transfer negotiations influenced his selection. He firmly rejected the notion, adding: "It's a decision that I took. He's a good professional. He's training well and I have nothing to say about him. It was just a decision that we had to take, thinking about the game that we're playing tonight and we'll see for Sunday [against Brighton]."