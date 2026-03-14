Why haven't Tottenham sacked Igor Tudor? Spurs are BOTTLING the big calls - and it's going to result in relegation

Tottenham supporters have been held in contempt this season. Their fears over the suitability of Frank were shunted aside as paranoia. The Dane had built up plenty of goodwill from neutrals during his seven-year stint at Brentford, while fine performances in his first month at Spurs against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in high-profile matches only reaffirmed the stance that he would be a steady pair of hands.

But through the rest of August, September and October, Frank's Tottenham could barely put together a 45-minutes' worth of coherent football, let alone a full 90. Fans' doubts turned to anger when the team effectively rolled over for rivals Chelsea and Arsenal in November.

There wasn't an overnight fix to Spurs' woes off the back of finishing 17th in 2024-25, and supporters knew that, but you can't pull wool over their eyes; they know what bad football with no future looks like. You could argue Frank would've been sacked by former chairman Daniel Levy at the end of November or start of December when Tottenham were beaten by Fulham and Nottingham Forest respectively.

The tell-tale sign of whether anyone had watched Spurs during the first half of the season was their opinion on Frank. Those who staunchly claimed he needed time clearly hadn't been watching Tottenham, because if they had they would have quickly sussed it was never going to work. You have to give the people something to believe in, and Frank simply refused to play that game.

Fabio Paratici, who returned to Spurs as co-sporting director in October until the end of the January transfer window, first floated Tudor as a stop-gap replacement for Frank before Christmas, but his pleas and concerns fell on deaf ears. That the club only fired Frank and brought in Tudor a fortnight after Paratici's exit tells you all you need to know about the strength of leadership at boardroom level.