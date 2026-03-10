Tottenham player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Calamitous Antonin Kinsky's all-time Champions League shocker sets Spurs up for more pain as Igor Tudor's terrible tactics are exposed again

Spurs found themselves 3-0 down after 14 minutes. Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, handed his Champions League debut in place of the heavily criticised Guglielmo Vicario, was one of many players to fall victim to the slippery surface in Madrid. An attempted pass out from the back saw him slip on and hand the ball straight to Julian Alvarez, who worked the ball back into the box for Marcos Llorente, who took full advantage and fired home to open the scoring.

Micky van de Ven mimicked his goalkeeper less than 10 minutes later, losing his footing off the back of a simple pass from Pape Matar Sarr and allowing Antoine Griezmann to run onto the ball. The veteran French forward still had plenty of work to do, but made it look easy as he rolled the ball into the back of the net for the host's second.

But that was not the end of the disaster for Spurs. Almost immediately after the restart, Kinsky was at fault again, mishitting a pass back to him and giving it straight to Alvarez, who had an empty net to walk the ball into. That signalled the end of the 22-year-old's night, although he did receive a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Guglielmo Vicario entered the fray but conceded himself not long after. A pacey free-kick in from Atletico was flicked towards his own goal by Sarr, and although Vicario made a good initial stop, it was bundled in by Robin Le Normand. Spurs did get one back before the break, though. Pedro Porro linked up well with Richarlison before firing a low strike into the back of the net to offer the slimmest glimmer of hope to the away side.

Despite a bright start in the second half, Atletico soon had their fifth. After a fantastic save from Jan Oblak from Richarlison at one end, Alvarez scored just 12 seconds later. It was a clinical counter-attack, made by Griezmann, whose world-class touch allowed his team-mate the room to run in on goal.

Dominic Solanke grabbed another for Spurs with 10 minutes to go, after a loose clearance from Oblak gave Spurs a slightly lesser mountain to climb in north London next week.

