Pundit warns: Tottenham will deeply regret giving Roberto De Zerbi total control over transfers

Tottenham have endured a miserable first four weeks of the season, sitting in 18th place. Following a massive £314 million spending spree, De Zerbi has failed to deliver immediate results. Speaking on talkSPORT's Fiery Fridays podcast, Alex Crook heavily criticised the decision to give the manager complete authority over transfers.

Crook highlighted the background of the appointment, saying: "This is a guy who when Tottenham first approached him to be their saviour last season, he turned the job down. He didn’t want to take over midway through the season. He wanted a clean break and to come in, in the summer."