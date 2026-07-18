Tottenham close in on £65m deal for Man City winger Savinho as summer spending spree continues

Tottenham are set to finalise the signing of Savinho from City in a deal worth £65 million, as per Daily Mail. Spurs have tracked the Brazil international since last summer, but a move did not materialise before. The 22-year-old now appears destined to join the north London club.

The transfer is part of an ambitious squad strengthening under De Zerbi, with Tottenham have already spent more than £200 million this summer and are reportedly still in a position to invest further before the transfer window closes.

Savinho endured a difficult time at City, scoring just one Premier League goal in 24 appearances last season. Despite that, Spurs believe he can play a key role in De Zerbi's plans.



