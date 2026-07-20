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Adhe Makayasa

'Football won' - Toni Kroos takes aim at Argentina after Spain secure World Cup final victory

T. Kroos
Spain vs Argentina
Spain
Argentina
Real Madrid
World Cup

Former Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has weighed in with a blunt social media reaction to Argentina's toothless display following their defeat in the showpiece event. The legendary playmaker clearly enjoyed the result in North America, subtly mocking the South American side's disciplinary issues and completely negative tactical approach.

  • Spain World Cup 2026 ChampionsGetty

    La Roja secure crown

    Spain clinched their second World Cup title after edging past ten-man Argentina in extra time in New York. Ferran Torres struck the decisive winner in the 106th minute, capitalising shortly after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second bookable offence. Luis de la Fuente’s men completely dictated the tempo throughout normal time, utterly suffocating the opposition and leaving them frustrated without a single shot on target.

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  • Kroos delivers brutal jibe

    The former Real Madrid midfield maestro quickly offered a blunt verdict on social media, unimpressed by the negative tactics and aggressive display of the South Americans. Taking to X shortly after the final whistle, Kroos rubbed salt into the wounds by posting: "Football won."


  • ParedesGetty

    Ugly post-match scenes erupt

    The Albiceleste's mounting frustration extended beyond their toothless attack, boiling over into a heated melee once the final whistle blew. Leandro Paredes sparked a physical altercation with Eric Garcia and Gavi amid Spain's celebrations, forcing Lionel Scaloni to step in and drag his midfielder away. The disappointing defeat sees Argentina enter the history books as the first team ever to fail to register a single shot during 90 minutes of a World Cup final.

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  • New global order established

    This historic triumph officially cements La Roja's brilliant new generation as the undisputed rulers of world football after completing a magnificent Euro and World Cup double. Conversely, Argentina now face heavy criticism over their discipline alongside a comprehensive tactical post-mortem following their failed title defence. A massive rebuilding job lies ahead for Scaloni as he attempts to galvanise his squad's mentality before the next qualification cycle begins.