Three Premier League stars on Real Madrid's radar as Xabi Alonso demands new centre-back & left-back ahead of his impending arrival as club's new manager
Xabi Alonso has already started preparing for life at Real Madrid, with his demands for two new defensive reinforcements approved by the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alonso to join Madrid at end of the season
- Demanded Los Blancos sign a centre-back and left-back
- Club's management approve Leverkusen boss' demands