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Tom Hindle

‘Something you cannot train’ - Brazil legend Kaka on World Cup pressure, Real Madrid lessons, Vini Jr.'s burden and Neymar's final shot at glory

Kaka
Brazil
Neymar
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Vinicius Junior
World Cup
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J. Mourinho
C. Ancelotti
AC Milan

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, Brazil legend Kaka reflects on winning the World Cup at 20, the pressure now facing Vini Jr. and Neymar, and why the Selecao’s sixth-star dream still feels alive.

Kaka spent a lot of the 2002 World Cup watching everyone else. He was 20-years-old, just out of the Sao Paolo academy, and a year away from a move to Italy that would come to define his career.

But there, in South Korea and Japan, he was a student. Nearly a quarter of a century later, he is able to admit the teachers weren’t all that bad.

“It was Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Fenomeno, and Rivaldo. I watched them every day. I wanted to see them training, playing and behaving. They were my teachers,” Kaka told GOAL with a laugh.

It was, to say the least, quite a remarkable group to learn from: three Ballons d’Or, three of the game’s greats, and, of course, the 2002 World Cup. Kaka spent 50 days, effectively, in their shadow, learning, taking it all in. He played just 25 minutes in that tournament. But he remembers what it felt like to lift that trophy. In a word?

“Incredible.”

Brazilian football has changed rather significantly since then. And Kaka was, for better or worse, there for the evolution. He is, these days, regarded as one of the greats of modern football. But his Selecao career peaked early. He never reached those same heights. Now, 24 years on from lifting the trophy himself, Kaka looks at a much changed team - but one that still shoulders the same burden he felt.

“The pressure is… It's incredible. It's hard to explain. There is nothing that I can say that is equal to the pressure that we have. It’s something really special,” he said.

  • Kaka 2002 World CupGetty

    'It's something you cannot train'

    Everyone remembers Kaka’s club feats. He won two Champions Leagues with AC Milan. He, quite deservedly, claimed the 2007 Ballon d’Or. He is one of 10 players to win the World Cup, Champions League, and Ballon d’Or. There is no doubting that he is one of the best to ever kick a football. But being Brazilian and playing this game is much more than exploits for Milan, Real Madrid, or São Paulo.

    The expectation of being from this country is to win the World Cup. Kaka did it as a 20-year-old - and never really came close to reaching those same heights again. He played his final tournament at 28. He played in 2006 and 2010, but Brazil were knocked out at the quarterfinal phase on both occasions.

    “It’s strange because it's something that you cannot train. I cannot train to play in a World Cup. I can prepare myself in the best way: emotionally, physically, technically, and those things, but I cannot train myself to be in a full stadium, playing against Argentina, France, or whatever,” he said. “You never know how you’re going to handle the situation.”

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  • Kaka 2010 World CupGetty

    'Every year I realized how hard it is'

    That is not to say that he ever lacked confidence, though. In 2006, it might have been Brazil’s year again. Look at the teamsheet, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a more exciting attacking quartet of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Adriano, and Kaka.

    He genuinely thought they would lift the trophy again - such was the experience they had in the side.

    “Yes, the expectation was to win again, in 2006 and 2010. But what's really important for me was to understand how hard it is to be in a World Cup, to win a World Cup, because I went in 2002, 20-years-old. In my head, it's really easy to just go and win the World Cup,” Kaka said.

    Yet Brazil were unbalanced, and bounced in the last eight. In 2010, he was sent off for a controversial second yellow in the second group stage game. Once again, they couldn’t advance past the quarters, though Kaka finished the tournament with three assists. But at 28, Kaka had played in his final World Cup. He made just 10 more international appearances in his career - rather sacrificed as Brazil overhauled their squad and encouraged a new generation to come through.

    “Every year I realized how hard it is to play a World Cup and to win a World Cup, and how big it is to have a World Cup in my, in my achievements,” he said.

  • Kaka - NeymarKINGS LEAGUE MENA

    'Important that Neymar is in the squad'

    The 2026 Brazil team faces that same pressure week in, week out. The Selecao, this year, are at something of a crossroads. This is a different team, led by storied manager Carlo Ancelotti. They have not had much success of late, last winning a major trophy in 2019, when they claimed the Copa America (a phenomenal drought by their standards). In 2024, Ronaldinho said they were unwatchable.

    Ancelotti is here to change that. The Italian is different than the head coaches of Brazil teams past: defensively resolute, hard to beat, experienced in tournament play. Kaka knows him well; he won the Ballon d’Or under his tutelage at AC Milan.

    “With Carlo, I had the best moment in my career, the period that I performed really well,” he said.

    Brazil go into the tournament with a few injuries. Rodrygo, expected to play a key part, is out with a torn ACL. Eder Militao, Real Madrid’s first-choice center back, will miss the tournament with a muscle issue.

    But the big debate was around the selection of Neymar. The attacking midfielder’s best days are, no doubt, behind him. And his inclusion in the squad was up for debate. In the end, Ancelotti elected to name him in his 26-man roster. Kaka believes it is unequivocally the right decision.

    “For me, it's really important that he's in the squad. He can help on the field and off the field. He's really mature. It’s his fourth World Cup. He knows already how it is, how to go, how to play, how to behave, and for me it's really nice to have him in the World Cup,” he said.

    Neymar’s role is not yet clear. Ancelotti admitted he will be an ‘important player’, but refused to commit to a starting slot for the Brazil legend - who faces a race for fitness after picking up a muscle injury this week.

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  • Vinicius Jr Real Madrid HICGetty

    'Vinicius played a really good season'

    Instead, the expectations will fall on Vinicius Jr. The Madrid winger is an immense talent who flirted with the Ballon d’Or in 2024 - missing out narrowly to Manchester City’s Rodri. He has come under heavy criticism of late, not least for his apparent lack of chemistry with fellow star Kylian Mbappe.

    Kaka asserted that such doubts aren’t deserved, especially after a season where the Brazilian had 21 goals and 10 assists in 50 overall appearances.

    “Vinicius played a really good season. The challenge is at Real Madrid; if you’re not winning, it’s a disappointing season. Vinicius scored a lot of goals and played really well. But Madrid didn’t win anything,” Kaka said. “So everyone says it’s a flop.”

    Los Blancos have responded to a disappointing campaign by hiring another one of Kaka’s former bosses, Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese first took the Madrid job in 2010, and had a high-profile fallout with the hierarchy before leaving the club in 2013.

    Kaka was there for all three years of his reign, but was never a regular - despite Florentino Perez spending nearly $80 million on him the summer before. Kaka admits, now, that it was a rough patch.

    “Three years with him in Madrid was a very interesting moment, a challenging period with him, but also nice. I improved a lot. He gave me a lot of good advice. I tried my best to play with him in more moments, in more situations, but I wish all the best for him,” he said.

    Mourinho will take over after the World Cup. Kaka is curious to see how it plays out.

    “This second moment in Madrid, he has a lot of Brazilians: Vinicius, other players. It will be really interesting to see Madrid with Mourinho next season,” Kaka said.

  • Kaka Orlando CityGetty

    'Really important for the development of football'

    But those fraught relationships are behind him now. These days, Kaka can relax a little. He is spending this World Cup partnering with DoorDash in the American market, a role he sees as another way to stay connected to the tournament’s energy from a different vantage point.

    “Fútbol has always been about unforgettable moments that fans, teams, and players create together, especially during the FIFA World Cup,” Kaka said. “I know what it’s like to experience the frenzy as both a player and a fan, so I know firsthand how all-consuming it is to be fully immersed during the tournament. Partnering with DoorDash means supporting fans with the best assist during the FIFA World Cup.”

    A North American World Cup, he believes, can only help the game grow.

    “It's really important for the development of football in the U.S. Hosting a tournament like the World Cup, it's really nice to see the players, the coaches, and different sports cultures,” he said.



    He remains aware of the changes happening across the sport, too. Kaka noted that the expected shift in college soccer’s calendar toward a year-round setup could be significant for player development in the U.S.

    “I saw that the NCAA changed a few things for the next two years. They’re saying that it's not just half of the year, the season will be the whole year. I think that it's a really good improvement for developing players in the U.S.,” Kaka said.

    It is a fairly detailed observation for someone who has not played in the United States since 2017. But Kaka says he still keeps close tabs on the places that shaped his career.

    “I love to follow most of the teams and countries that I played in. I know the country better, the clubs. It’s always on my GPS to see what’s going on, and what they are trying to do to develop football in the U.S.,” he said.

    MLS, where he finished his career with Orlando City SC, is only going to get bigger, he believes.

    “MLS is still growing, we see these big names coming. Now we have Leo [Messi] in MLS. That’s really nice, and it’s good to see how the league is developing,” he added.

    And, more broadly, the pressure is off. Kaka felt it as a player, carried it for Brazil and ultimately saw the opportunity slip away perhaps a little too quickly. Now, he can enjoy the World Cup as a fan.

    This Brazil squad is not the favorite. But it has a chance. For Kaka, that might just be enough.

    “I’m really hoping that this is the good moment for Brazil to win the World Cup again,” he said. “We wish that Brazil can win the sixth star, back in the U.S.”