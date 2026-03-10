'Same level as Lamine Yamal' - Hansi Flick makes sensational claim about Barcelona academy graduate

Barcelona head coach Flick has sparked excitement by placing Cubarsi in the same bracket as superstar winger Yamal. Ahead of the Blaugrana's Champions League first leg clash against Newcastle, the German tactician expressed his astonishment at the center-back's rapid maturation.

The Catalan giants are heading to St James' Park leaning heavily on their youth. Flick noted that Cubarsi’s defensive focus and physical attributes suggest he is already operating at a world-class standard despite his age.