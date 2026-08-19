Getty/GOAL
Same goal tally as Cristiano Ronaldo! Why Kylian Mbappe faces ‘strange’ criticism at Real Madrid as La Liga giants operate under ‘win or disaster’ microscope
Mbappe followed in Ronaldo's footsteps at Real
Mbappe linked up with the Blancos as a free agent in 2024 after severing ties with Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 side’s all-time leading scorer. He inherited the No.9 shirt in Madrid - once worn by Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo - and settled quickly in new surroundings.
A few questions were asked of his ability to lead the line as a central striker, having forged his reputation while drifting inside off the left flank, but a 44-goal return and Golden Boot triumph helped to silence any doubters.
- Getty/GOAL
Mbappe waiting on first major honour with Madrid
Mbappe did, however, only savour UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup success. Major honours, alongside long-awaited Ballon d’Or recognition, have remained elusive. The France international has been left watching on as PSG have landed back-to-back Champions League crowns.
That will be a source of frustration to the 27-year-old as his return of 86 goals through 103 appearances matches that posted by CR7 following his record-breaking transfer to Madrid in 2009. Ronaldo, of course, went on to make history by finding the target on 450 occasions in total - with 50-plus goals being recorded across six successive seasons.
Why Mbappe finds himself under the microscope
Asked about Mbappe’s role alongside Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior and the pressure that he is performing under, ex-Blancos star McManaman - who was speaking to GOAL courtesy of ESPN on Disney+, who will be showing Jose Mourinho’s first La Liga game back at the helm this Saturday when Real pay a visit to Espanyol - said: “Off the scale. It's strange sort of, it's not a criticism, it's just the pieces don't fit together at the moment of Madrid, that's all that's all it is.
“Individually when they're suspended or one's injured or one's off the field, both of them [Mbappe and Vini Jr] are the kings of the jungle, they're the best players on the pitch, they're the ones who really stand out and look like incredible superstar players.
“But when they're together, what has shown over the last couple of years is that they haven't won anything and if you follow Real Madrid, you follow La Liga, you know it’s either win or it's a disaster. When Barcelona are winning everything else and beating you in finals along the way, it is a disaster.
“They've come very close in Copa del Rey games, in the Super Cup, losing last-minute goals, missing chances but you have to get over the line and when it's Barcelona who have also strengthened, that's when it starts to get precarious and you know the fans let it be known on a number of occasions last year about the team - even though they finished second and went down fighting to a Bayern Munich team in the Champions League and I thought the performance against them was good.
“So they're not far away, but they just need a little bit of powder, a little bit of special magic and whether Jose brings that or whether the new signings bring it, we'll wait and see. We all hope it's going to be a magnificent year and I think it will be and I think there'll be fireworks and I think it'll be great as well with Rodri signing for Barcelona - that just chucks another superstar into the mix.
“But it doesn't matter, Jose's been brought in to finish Barcelona, to beat Barcelona and beat Barcelona again and again and again and that's all it is. Anybody can go into Real Madrid today, you could go in and finish second, I could go in and finish second, what they've been doing and letting the superstars run the show, but Jose's been brought in for a reason.
“Florentino [Perez] trusts him, he believes that he can get the best out of whoever it is, control the egos, whatever the dressing room says - I don't think it's as bad as it's being portrayed because there's always egos in that dressing room and they're all very professional, but it's up to Jose to get over the line. Simple as that, no more no less, he just has to win.”
- Getty
La Liga 2026-27: Mbappe working under Mourinho
Mourinho is, having previously spent three years in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013, fully aware of the expectation that is being lumped onto his shoulders. He must deliver for the most demanding of fan bases.
Having Mbappe - fresh from a history-making showing at the 2026 World Cup - at his disposal will undoubtedly aid that cause, with the French superstar being challenged to keep delivering Ronaldo-esque numbers.
ESPN on Disney+, home to live LALIGA action every Saturday night - bringing the best of Spanish football to fans across the UK.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting