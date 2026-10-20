Roberto De Zerbi reveals how clear-the-air talks and Marbella bonding trip inspired Tottenham's vital first Premier League win

Tottenham’s difficult start to the campaign appears to have reached a turning point following a 3-1 victory over Coventry on Monday night. After a testing period that saw the North London club languishing at the bottom of the table, De Zerbi pointed toward a shift in psychological approach. The manager revealed that a candid squad meeting held prior to their resilient 1-1 draw at Manchester United laid the groundwork for their recent improvement in form and spirit.

De Zerbi emphasized that tactical tweaks were secondary to the human element within the dressing room. “It’s important. The result is important but most important, two things. First one, we are able to realise we can win a game like other teams in the Premier League. The second thing, if we put [in] something from ourselves like we have done in the last two weeks. The day before Old Trafford we had a big meeting and spoke about the situation. We can’t accept and can’t move on if we don’t accept responsibility,” the Spurs manager revealed.