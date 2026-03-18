Robert Lewandowski breaks Lionel Messi's Champions League record with double in Newcastle demolition

The Catalan giants sealed their progression with an emphatic 8-3 aggregate victory on Wednesday. Following a tense 1-1 draw at St James' Park in the first leg, rescued by a 96th-minute Lamine Yamal penalty, the return fixture proved to be a spectacular rout. Despite conceding two first-half goals to Anthony Elanga, the hosts rallied magnificently. Strikes from Raphinha and Marc Bernal cancelled out the Magpies' goals before Lamine Yamal converted a penalty on the stroke of half time to put the hosts in control.

A second-half masterclass ensued from Barcelona, with Lewandowski's double being sandwiched between goals from Fermin Lopez and Raphinha, sealing an 8-3 aggregate win.