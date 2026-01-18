Revealed: Marc-Andre ter Stegen brutally rejected West Ham offer as Barcelona goalkeeper finally picks new club

Instead, Ter Stegen is closing in on a loan move to Barcelona's Catalan neighbours Girona, who currently sit ninth in La Liga. Reports in Spain suggest the 33-year-old will give up a significant portion of his hefty wage packet in order to get the deal over the line, with Barca also agreeing to pay the majority of his salary even while he's at another club.

Ter Stegen is hoping to be Germany's starting goalkeeper at this summer's World Cup following the international retirement of Manuel Neuer, and head coach Julian Nagelsmann has already stated he will not call on players if they are not starting regularly at club level. Even since returning from injury last month, Ter Stegen has found himself on the Barcelona bench, including for their 2-0 win away at Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey, during which starter Garcia made several fine saves to keep his side afloat.

Though this switch to Girona isn't permanent, this is still likely to signal the end of Ter Stegen's Barcelona career. He's made 423 appearances for the club and won 19 trophies, including their last Champions League back in 2015.