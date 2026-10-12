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Raphinha to miss Galatasaray clash as Hansi Flick prioritises long-term fitness for Barcelona captain
Catalan giants manage winger workload
Flick has decided against taking Raphinha to Istanbul to prioritise the captain's long-term physical durability. This protective stance stems from a desire to avoid past mistakes, when rushing the winger's recovery led to two separate muscular setbacks. Taking such precautions is seen as vital, especially with the Spanish giants facing a relentless run of fixtures as the campaign heats up.
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Cautious approach dictates selection policy
The decision to leave the winger out comes via a mutual pact that Flick revealed during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Getafe clash on Friday. Both manager and player agreed against taking unnecessary gambles, particularly as this fixture lacks the make-or-break intensity of El Clasico, which is scheduled for Sunday, October 25. With season-defining tests on the horizon, the club have prioritised peak fitness over pushing their star forward into continental action.
Squad rotation counters demanding schedule
Barcelona will delay their return to Spain by staying overnight in Istanbul and holding a Wednesday training session to keep players fresh, MARCAreports. Although Raphinha joins Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, and Roony Bardghji on the sidelines, Flick still has ample firepower in Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi, and Gabriel Jesus.
Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk faces his own selection dilemmas, unable to call upon injured defender Wilfried Singo or suspended Lesley Ugochukwu.
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Challenging tests await continental travellers
The Catalan giants have the chance to cement their spot near the summit of the Champions League table after kicking off the league phase with an emphatic 5-1 thrashing of Feyenoord. Flick's side also travel with psychological momentum, having won each of their last three visits to the reigning Turkish champions. After Tuesday's test at Rams Park, Barcelona must quickly reset for a demanding domestic trip to Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday.
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