The match between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona ended in a 2-1 victory for the Catalan side, in what could prove to be a decisive moment in the title race, particularly following Real Madrid’s defeat in the same round, which gave Barcelona a comfortable seven-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski scored the second goal in the 88th minute, securing three precious points for his side, but what caught the eye was not the collective celebration of the victory, but the reaction of one of the team’s star players: Lamine Yamal did not join his teammates in their celebrations after the winning goal, but remained isolated on the opposite side of the pitch, showing no sign of enthusiasm, before heading straight for the tunnel leading to the changing rooms.