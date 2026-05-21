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Pep Guardiola vs Carlo Ancelotti: Ex-Bayern star outlines the biggest difference between legendary coaches and suggests surprise job for departing Man City boss
Costa compares Guardiola and Ancelotti after Bayern spell
Costa reflected on the contrasting approaches of Guardiola and Ancelotti after playing under both managers at Bayern Munich. The Brazilian winger spent two seasons working with Guardiola before Ancelotti replaced the Spaniard in Bavaria. The winger explained that the two coaches achieved success in very different ways.
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Tactical obsession vs human management
Costa believes that while Guardiola focused heavily on tactical detail and constant preparation, Ancelotti stood out for his ability to manage players and maintain strong relationships within the squad.
"Guardiola and Ancelotti are different because one lives for tactics and studies everything down to the smallest detail, while the other has extraordinary human management skills," Costa told diretta.
A surprise international destination
With speculation constantly swirling regarding Guardiola's long-term future at City, Costa believe there is one international role that would represent a fascinating "turning point" for the manager. He suggested that Italy national team should look to the Catalan to revitalise their fortunes.
"If the Italian national team were to sign him, it would be a wonderful turning point," Costa remarked. "For me, Pep is the best coach of all time, although managing a national team is different than managing a club because you don't have much time to convey your tactical identity."
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What comes next?
Both Guardiola and Ancelotti have their own priorities this summer. The Spanish manager will lead City against Aston Villa in their final Premier League match of the season, with his side already beaten by Arsenal in the title race. After that, it has been reported he will step down from his role with Enzo Maresca said to be his replacement.
Meanwhile, Ancelotti will be looking to lead Brazil to a strong showing at the 2026 World Cup. The Selecao squad has been announced, and they will face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C in North America.