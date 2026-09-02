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'I’d say Paul Pogba' - Pape Matar Sarr reveals Juventus inspiration after completing loan move from Tottenham
Midfield engine finds inspiration in club legends
Sarr wasted no time in making his feelings known about his dream move to Turin. The 23-year-old midfielder originally joined Tottenham in the summer of 2021 before returning to Metz on a season-long loan for the 2021-22 campaign. Having gone on to make 141 appearances across all competitions for Spurs - registering 11 goals and 11 assists - he completed his shift to the Allianz Stadium and spoke passionately about the history of his new surroundings and the legendary figures who have previously donned the famous black and white stripes.
Speaking to the club's official website during his first interview, Sarr said: 'My first impression is that Juventus is a huge club with a history of great players like Zidane, Paul Pogba, and Platini. This club means a lot to me. It's a great club, and I'm very happy to be here. I'm really excited about getting stuck into this new challenge at Juventus.'
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Following the footsteps of Paul Pogba
When pressed on which specific former Juventus star he looks up to as a blueprint for his own career, Sarr was definitive in his choice. The Senegal international has long been compared to some of the game's modern midfield greats, but he sees one particular Frenchman as the gold standard for success in Turin.
When asked to name a role model among former Juventus stars, Sarr had a clear answer: 'If I had to name a Juventus role model, I'd say Paul Pogba.' The choice is fitting given Sarr's own physical profile and technical versatility. Pogba enjoyed a stellar spell in Turin, making 190 appearances, scoring 34 goals, and lifting four Serie A titles. However, his second stint with the Bianconeri came to an abrupt end when his contract was terminated in November 2024 following a four-year doping ban, which was subsequently reduced to 18 months on appeal.
Versatility and technical quality in Turin
Juventus turned their attention to Sarr after a move for Franck Kessie failed to materialise. While Kessie was available as a free agent, the Bianconeri hierarchy decided that the former Metz man offered the specific attributes needed to modernise their midfield.
Describing his personal attributes, the Tottenham loanee explained: 'I'm a player who likes to get up and down both ends of the field. I can score goals, build the team's play and defend as well. I try to protect the team and help them play well too. That's how I'd describe my game. My aim is to settle into the team's way of playing because Juventus are a top club. A club with a great history, the most successful club in Italy. I'm delighted to be a part of all that this year. We'll try to focus on one match at a time, win as many as we can, and we'll see where it takes us.'
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Strategic investment and future ambitions
The financial details of the deal reflect a calculated gamble by the Juventus directors. The club has paid an initial fee of €2.5m for the one-season loan, but they hold a significant option to make the move permanent for €27.5m. This fee would be payable over three financial years.
On the pitch, Juventus have made an impressive start to the new campaign, securing back-to-back victories in their opening two Serie A matches. The Bianconeri now face a crucial early-season test this Sunday when they lock horns with rivals AC Milan in a highly anticipated showdown.
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