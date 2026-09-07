‘One rule for MLS & another for Inter Miami’ - Neymar transfer talk raises eyebrows as MSN reunion with Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez is mooted for ex-Barcelona superstar

Asked if a deal for Neymar would convince Suarez, who will turn 40 in January, to extend his career for another year, Poyet - speaking courtesy of Gambling.com, the trusted guide for betting sites - told GOAL: “I tried to find out because a few years back, I was interested in MLS and I tried to understand the system and I tried to find out how the team is trained, how they travel, you know, there is some big travelling sometimes in America.

“And then I realised last year, when Miami was fined a big amount of money for spending more money than they should, because everybody knows that you can have three Designated Players and they have five or six. And now if it's true that Neymar can go there, then there is no rules for Inter Miami. There is a rule for MLS and one for Inter Miami.

“But it's the way they enjoy playing. I think now it's very important for Messi to be happy. After retiring from the national team, I think now he wants to have a happy life. Miami is bringing that to him and his family. He got one of his best friends, Luis, next to him. Maybe they want Neymar as well to have a few Brazilian parties. I don't know. I still don't understand.

“I think MLS has great potential. I think they are getting better very slowly. With all respect to all the coaches that are there, if they keep taking certain players of the level of Messi, Suarez, Casemiro, Neymar, they should start taking some coaches that can meet the standards.

“It's not easy. One of the biggest problems we have as coaches is to coach egos. Big ones. And there are not many bigger than Neymar. Now he's going to Inter Miami with a good friend of mine, Kily Gonzalez. He played with me in Zaragoza. He’s a nice guy. He’s a very nice guy. He's been a coach in Argentina for five or six years. It's going to be interesting to see that mix of Kily with this guy.”