VIDEO: Morgan Rogers ambushed by 'trainee reporter' as England star pressed to name Three Lions' fastest player
- Getty Images Sport
Spence gatecrashes press room
The Aston Villa playmaker was caught completely off guard while conducting a scheduled press briefing at KC Parks. A familiar face suddenly hijacked the microphone, with the Tottenham full-back masquerading as a rookie journalist to cross-examine his international colleague. This playful stunt instantly broke the ice, forcing the man on the podium to publicly settle an ongoing dressing-room dispute over their top speedster.
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Rogers settles speed debate
Spence used this moment to ask about the truth regarding the rumours of the fastest player in the Three Lions squad. He asked: "There's been a lot of speculation in recent weeks about who's the fastest in the squad. Is it true that Djed Spence is fastest in the squad?"
Rogers burst out laughing before finally giving his full attention to the unique question and dragging Anthony Gordon's name into the competition. The Villa star replied: "Let's just say I wouldn't bet against you in a race," he told Spence. "But there's a couple saying that they might have you. Anthony Gordon being one of them so I'd like to see that race. We'll see who wins. But I wouldn't bet against you."
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Norway knockout clash awaits
England are now shifting their focus to face a tough Norway side in the quarter-final clash in Miami. Thomas Tuchel must reshuffle his backline following the red card shown to centre-back Jarell Quansah during the recent fiery encounter with Mexico. Nevertheless, the momentum from that heroic victory over El Tri, combined with Jude Bellingham's talismanic form, will give the Three Lions hope that they can reach the semi-finals.
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