From Crystal Palace to Europe's creator-in-chief: How Michael Olise became 'the best winger in the world' at Bayern Munich

Bayern's decision to pay Crystal Palace €60m for Olise during the summer of 2024 was queried by many pundits. There was no disputing his potential; Olise had broken a number of 'youngest-ever' records at Selhurst Park, while Thierry Henry was blown away by his raw talent while working with the right-winger for the duration of France's Olympic campaign.

"He's got incredible qualities, and you ain't seen nothing yet, it's only the start," the striking icon said before Olise had even played a game for Bayern. "It's not often that you get players like that."

Still, while Henry was adamant that the Bavarians had got themselves a bargain, others viewed Olise as something of a gamble, given he'd been twice sidelined by hamstring problems during the 2023-24 season.

Now, though, Olise is now being hailed as "the best Bundesliga transfer of the last 10 years" by World Cup winner Christoph Kramer - and that's partly due to his Salah-like availability. The 24-year-old hasn't missed a single match through injury since arriving at the Allianz Arena, much to the delight of coach Vincent Kompany.

"Michael had his fair share of injuries at Crystal Palace, but what he does off the field for the good of his health at his young age is incredible," the Belgian gushed. "If he keeps doing things like this, he'll stay fit for a long time, and he'll continue to develop as a player."