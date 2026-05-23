In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Turkish Super Lig, Fenerbahce presidential candidate Hakan Safi is ready to announce the signing of Greenwood. According to journalist Levent Umit Erol, the announcement is scheduled for Sundat as Safi looks to tip the scales in his favour against rival candidate Aziz Yildirim.

The English forward, currently at Marseille, is seen as the statement signing that Safi believes will define his tenure. The candidate has made his intentions clear to the fanbase, stating: "One star is not enough for my Fenerbahce," as he looks to bring elite talent back to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.