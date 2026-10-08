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Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Man Utd, Arsenal, and Liverpool learned of Man City guilty verdict WEEKS before official announcement as compensation claims loom

Manchester City
Manchester United
Arsenal
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

The fallout from Manchester City’s landmark financial fair play case continues to send shockwaves through English football after sensational claims emerged regarding the timing of the verdict. It has been reported that a select group of the club's biggest rivals were granted a massive head start on the news that the Etihad giants had been found guilty of over 100 breaches.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final 2025Getty Images Sport

    Rivals handed early notice

    According to The Telegraph, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur were informed of City's guilty verdict before a formal email was sent to the rest of the top flight on September 25. The Premier League recently confirmed that City were found guilty on all but one of their 115 financial charges.

    The elite quartet's advanced notice stems from legal manoeuvres initiated back in 2024. These clubs have actively prepared compensation claims to ensure they are entitled to damages in the event that the sanctions against the Etihad giants are upheld.


  • Sheikh Mansour Manchester CityGetty Images

    Severe sanctions on the horizon

    The exact financial fallout from these potential legal claims remains uncertain. However, the sporting ramifications for City could drastically alter the landscape of English football if the initial ruling stands.

    A wide range of unprecedented punishments have been mooted following the guilty verdict. Potential penalties include massive fines, transfer bans and severe points deductions. In the most extreme scenarios, City face being stripped of their previous league titles or suffering outright expulsion from the Premier League.


  • City launch rigorous appeal

    City strongly maintain their innocence and officially lodged an appeal ahead of last Friday's deadline. On October 1, the club released a statement confirming their pushback against the Premier League Commission's findings, labelling the initial opinion as "unsafe" and plagued by "clear material errors, of law, principle and fact."

    The Etihad outfit insist they possess a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence" to clear their name across all accusations. The club's statement concluded: "We will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete."


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    Final decision looms

    The fate of the club now rests with an independent three-person panel. They will oversee the appeal process, with a definitive resolution expected before the end of the year.

    Until that final judgement is delivered, Enzo Maresca's side must navigate their current campaign under a cloud of unprecedented uncertainty. Meanwhile, their fiercest rivals will eagerly await the outcome of the appeal to determine the next steps in their compensation claims.