Did Liverpool let perfect Alisson successor leave? Reds braced for goalkeeper change as Brazilian No.1 heads towards free agency in 2027

Several seasons at Anfield were spent trying to find a reliable last line of defence, with Jurgen Klopp carefully piecing together a title-winning puzzle. South American shot-stopper Alisson proved to be a shrewd addition in the summer of 2018.

He did come with a £67 million ($90m) price tag, briefly making him the most expensive keeper on the planet, but that has proven to be money well spent. Alisson has taken in over 330 appearances for Liverpool - famously scoring one goal along the way - and boasts Premier League title triumphs and a Champions League win on his glittering CV.

A 12-month extension option in his contract has been triggered, but no fresh terms have been thrashed out. That means, after passing his 34th birthday, Alisson will be leaving Merseyside when the current campaign comes to a close.

Replacing him will be no easy task, given all that he has achieved across nine years in England, with Giorgi Mamardashvili still considered to be a back-up option while 18-year-old Lucca Brughmans - who will be joining from Belgian side Genk - remains a relatively untested work in progress.