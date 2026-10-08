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'Greatest athlete in history' - Lisandro Martinez pens emotional farewell to Lionel Messi after final Argentina appearance

L. Martinez
L. Messi
Argentina vs Benin
Argentina
Benin
Friendlies
Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has paid a heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi following the legendary forward's final international appearance for Argentina. The 39-year-old concluded his illustrious career with the national team during an emotional 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires.

  • Sentimental tribute hails departed icon

    The Old Trafford star expressed deep admiration for his compatriot as the iconic playmaker officially concluded his international journey on Tuesday. The centre-back, affectionately known as Licha, was introduced shortly after half-time to replace Nicolas Otamendi in the celebratory encounter. That outing marked the 30th time the pair shared the pitch for La Albiceleste, a partnership highlighted by their 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar.

  • Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Defender delivers heartfelt social tribute

    Following the final whistle, the defender took to his Instagram account to share a video of Messi on the team bus alongside several clips documenting their memorable moments together. Accompanying the post, he wrote: "What a privilege it was to have shared with the greatest athlete in history. We're losing the greatest, we're going to miss you for the rest of our lives Leo."

    He signed off the message by adding: "I love you with all my heart!!!"

  • Curtain falls on historic journey

    The match was marked by pyrotechnics and a standing ovation in the 10th minute to honour the iconic shirt number. The departing skipper crowned his 208th cap by rifling a penalty into the roof of the net, taking his record international haul to 126 goals. Otamendi and Nico Paz also found the net to cap a memorable evening against the African visitors.

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    Domestic duties beckon returning defender

    The fixture concluded a three-week international break for United's travelling contingent. Focus now shifts back to domestic matters as the Red Devils host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 10, for a 17:30 BST kick-off. Martinez is expected to slot straight back into the heart of Michael Carrick's defence for the Premier League clash.