Kylian Mbappe or Cristiano Ronaldo? Real Madrid & France superstar asked who will score the most goals at 2026 World Cup - with defiant answer delivered

In a series of rapid-fire choices during a football challenge with content creator Finn Agostinelli and Sorare, the 27-year-old superstar was tasked with predicting the most prolific scorers for the upcoming tournament in North America. When the ultimate question arrived - choosing between the two greatest players of the modern era - Mbappe opted for his idol Ronaldo to outshine Messi in front of goal.

While Messi has been the more influential figure on the world stage recently, leading Argentina to glory in 2022, Mbappe believes the Al-Nassr frontman will have the more clinical touch in 2026. However, when the final comparison pitted the Portuguese icon against the Frenchman himself, Mbappe did not hesitate to back his own ability to finish as the tournament's top scorer.