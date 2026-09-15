Kai Rooney next? Why Wayne’s son could follow Shea Lacey & JJ Gabriel into Man Utd first-team fold as Michael Carrick takes cup inspiration from Sir Alex Ferguson

Quizzed on whether the son of his former team-mate could be eased into Carrick’s plans at some point, potentially next summer during another series of friendlies, ex-United defender Simpson - who was speaking courtesy of Free Bets, home of the best betting sites in the UK - told GOAL: “The way it is now, it was tough when we were younger to get to train with the first team. Whereas now, you get more opportunities with the first team.

“The coaches like more bodies, like more numbers. So the lads will be around them a lot more and they'll feel a lot more comfortable. So like you said, Kai, Shea. Shea's the one at the minute who's probably ahead of everyone obviously. JJ, they'll be training with them and in time we'll see.”

Simpson went on to say of domestic cup benefits, with United preparing to play host to Premier League rivals Brighton in the Carabao Cup third-round on Wednesday: “That's why Brighton is so important because Sir Alex with us if we've got maybe Burton at home or these types of games, if it’s at home, you can probably introduce them. Maybe the last 20 minutes of a game.

“So I think that's why beating Brighton is important. Brighton's probably not the game, but going into them competitions, I think they're important for the lads on the periphery.”