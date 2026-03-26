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Why Jamie Carragher has 'no wish' to be part of Mohamed Salah's Anfield farewell for Liverpool's final home game
A legendary legacy at Anfield
The footballing world remains in shock after Salah broke the news himself on Tuesday evening, confirming he will leave the club at the end of the 2025-26 season. His impact on Merseyside is undisputed, with the 33-year-old sitting third on the club's all-time scorers list with 255 goals. His departure will mark the end of an era that delivered every major trophy to the Anfield cabinet. In an emotional announcement video, the forward admitted his deep connection to the city after nine years of service.
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Carragher targets European glory over Anfield goodbye
While fans are already preparing for an emotional final day against Brentford following the announcement, Jamie Carragher has different ideas about how the Egyptian King should bow out. Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher explained his stance on the impending farewell. "I have one final admission, however. While I will celebrate his career, I have no wish to be part of a grand Anfield farewell after the club’s final Premier League fixture in May," Carragher wrote. "Every Liverpool fan has something far better and more dramatic in mind. Knowing Salah’s mindset and competitive spirit, he will be setting his sights on the greatest of all possible goodbyes a week later: inspiring his team to victory in the Champions League final in Budapest. Do not bet against the perfect send-off."
Moving past recent friction
Despite the sentiment of the farewell, the season has been marred by internal conflict. Carragher previously pulled no punches when the forward voiced frustrations over his role under Arne Slot, even going as far as to call his conduct "a disgrace" during a particularly volatile period in December.
However, Carragher’s latest comments reflect a shift toward celebrating the player's sporting greatness rather than dwelling on recent spats, deliberately cementing Salah's status among the league's absolute elite by adding: "In the pantheon of overseas attacking players to have excelled in England, only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah's output and consistency. While many will argue the merits of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Bergkamp or Eric Cantona, none of them produced the same devastating numbers as consistently, season-after-season, as the Egyptian."
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The final hunt for silverware
With the announcement now public, the focus shifts to whether Liverpool can provide the fairytale ending Carragher envisions, with the team still actively in contention for both the FA Cup and the Champions League. Whether Salah ends his journey at Anfield or in Budapest, his place in the pantheon of greats is secure.