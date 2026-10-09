‘He’s ours now!’ - Inter Miami boss Kily Gonzalez issues Lionel Messi warning to MLS fans after Argentina retirement

Having witnessed Messi's international farewell, Gonzalez offered a glowing tribute to his star player. The head coach noted that the legendary forward fully deserved his special send-off.

"[The farewell match] was incredibly intense," Gonzalez stated, as quoted by ESPN. "Obviously, I was very close to him, but ultimately, that moment belonged to him, it was his time.

"All that mattered was for him to enjoy it. I just told him to enjoy it, to soak up all the love, not just from Argentina, but from the whole world. He'll be missed in that jersey, of course, but today we have him here, and we have to enjoy having him with us now.

"He's going to miss it, from the day he retires until the day he's no longer around. I have no doubt that, for him, the national team was all about wearing that jersey. He'll always miss the mark he left and the legacy he created there. But unfortunately, we won't see him in that jersey anymore, so those of us here have to enjoy it. Now he's ours, so I have to enjoy it."