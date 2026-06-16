Harry Maguire opens up on 'awkward' FaceTime call from Thomas Tuchel as Man Utd star makes England retirement decision after 2026 World Cup snub

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Maguire detailed the unique and uncomfortable method the manager used to break the selection news. He revealed: "He [Tuchel] FaceTimed everyone. It was quite an awkward call. I received a text saying can I speak to you about 4pm. It is quite a unique way of doing it and it must be quite hard because he can see everyone's reactions.

"I said straightaway I was really disappointed. I thought I did enough to be in the squad and thought I could have helped and had a part to play on and off the pitch. He said he can't give me an excuse but he had gone with the four lads who got him through the autumn.

"It was tough to take. I did think I would be in the squad after being selected for the March camp under him for the first time. I did really well in both games and then went back to Manchester United and finished the season really strongly."