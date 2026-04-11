"Frustrated and devastated": Spanish newspapers pounce on Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl

“His disappointment was magnified by his personal situation: his family had travelled to Madrid to see him realise a dream that ultimately remained unfulfilled,” AS reported. Earlier that year Karl had caused a stir by publicly admitting he dreamed of joining Real, comments that had also made headlines in Spain.

Eager to impress on the Bernabéu turf, Karl was nonetheless left warming the bench as Bayern boss Vincent Kompany opted not to use him. Then came further bad news: on Friday, FCB confirmed that Karl had torn a hamstring fibre in his right leg. He will miss the return leg against Los Blancos and is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks.