Four names placed alongside Christian Pulisic in USMNT ‘undroppable’ pool as Brad Friedel plays down ‘poster boy’ expectations around ‘Captain America’

Asked about that pack, and whether Pulisic is so important to the collective cause that he will be picked regardless of domestic form, ex-USMNT goalkeeper Friedel - speaking to GOAL courtesy of MrQ - said: “I think what’s really important is the players don’t put the price tags on themselves. You know, when he [Pulisic] went for £60 million, and it was the social media bonanza out there, people automatically thought because of his price tag, he was the best this, the best at that, the leader, the everything. And not everyone’s built to be a leader.

“For me, it’s a case of lay off him, let him have zero pressure, and just let him perform and enjoy his football. And then I think we could see a really great Christian Pulisic. I think if he’s going to be the poster boy and going in front of all the interviews, etc, etc, that’s a lot to deal with.

“I think if you look at the core of the team, it’s more important that Chris Richards is fit. It’s more important that Antonee Robinson’s fit. It’s more important that Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are fit.

“These are the players I’d say were closer to being undroppable. I think if you have those four guys, then the others can fill in and let those four guys take the heap of the pressure and the criticism, because they can all deal with it easily.”