There was a debate going around on social media recently, and, if you know Herculez Gomez, you know he's not one to shy away from debate. The discussion centered around Weston McKennie and his place among the U.S. men's national team's all-time great midfielders. In some ways, it was bigger than that; it was about where this USMNT group currently stands when compared to their predecessors, and where they might stand when all of this is said and done.

Gomez, of course, has his thoughts. A former USMNT player himself, Gomez played alongside some of the biggest names in American soccer history. He grew up idolizing some and, in this post-playing career phase, he's covered some, too, as the USMNT have tried to take things to new heights. Have they, though? Right now, heading into the 2026 World Cup, Gomez has some thoughts about where they stand.

"Now, I'm not trying to be unfair, because let it unfold and let's see what they do," he tells GOAL. "When their career is finished, it's easier to gauge. I'm not talking club career, because Michael Bradley didn't have 200 games for Juventus, right? Like Weston McKennie, that's very different. These players today, in my opinion, have already surpassed them in their club career-wise. But when we talk about U.S. Men's National team careers? We do have to separate the two. Christian [Pulisic] is an exception to the rule, so I try not to include him but, the rest of the lot, I'm sorry, but if you remove Mexico [in the 2021 and 2024 Nations League Finals] from the equation, what do we have?"

It's why the 2026 World Cup is so vital. For the current generation of USMNT stars, legacies will be defined by this World Cup. Fairly or unfairly, this is the chance for players like Pulisic, McKennie and Tyler Adams to earn their places among the very best American soccer has ever seen. Their predecessors all had moments; this is theirs to seize, and Gomez is eager to see them seize it.

But that's not the only thing on Gomez's mind. The former striker, who now works for ESPN, talked about his own World Cup experience, the state of the USMNT striker pool and the pressure on the three host nations in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.