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'I'll try to get the most out of it' - Endrick opens up on Neymar relationship & World Cup role under Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti
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Learning from a legend
Per ESPN, Endrick opened up about his time at the World Cup and learning from Neymar. Despite Neymar missing the start of the tournament through injury, the two have shared the bench recently.
Endrick stated: "I have a very good relationship with Ney. We joke around after training, play cards, and chat. On our day off, we were together, we talked. It is very important to talk to people who are captains of the national team, like Marquinhos, Casemiro, and Alisson."
He added: "Getting experience from them is a wonderful thing. They are people who understand football. Knowing more about this is very good. And it is not being different with Ney. We sit side by side on the bench too. I will try to get the most out of it, because I still have a long time left in my career."
A surprise against Japan
The young attacker also praised Ancelotti following Brazil's 2-1 round of 32 victory over Japan. Endrick impressed after coming on at half-time and credited the Italian boss.
"The game against Japan was wonderful. I didn't expect to come on at that moment. At half-time they called me, I only knew how to talk to God, asking for calm. It was a click in my head, I was on the bench cheering, and in the dressing room they told me I was going to come on," he revealed.
Reflecting on his reunion with the former Real Madrid boss, Endrick noted: "Wonderful experience. My first coach in Europe. For me, it was incredible. I learned a lot from him, the staff too. Very grateful. I am very happy about this. There is no better fit than having him as coach in Brazil."
Earning minutes under Ancelotti
Endrick remains patient for his opportunities under the manager. "First season with Ancelotti was a season I played a lot. Few minutes, but coming on in almost every game. He always said my time would come. In the Copa del Rey, he put me in more and I could help the team. I scored goals in practically all the games," he recalled.
"I was always calm. He is one of the greatest coaches in the world. He knows well what to do. In this last game, the guy who scores the goal comes from the bench. We can be calm, he will always do what is best for the team."
Endrick added: "He won't do what is best for me, for Matheus Cunha, he will do what is best for the team. He does what he thinks and things happen. It seems like God looks at him and says... he is illuminated. When he asks me to do something, I will do it. I will not look back, I will just listen to his voice and do what he asks me to do."
Discussing his versatility, Endrick stated: "At Lyon, I helped the team as a nine, also wide on the right, playing as a false nine. Ancelotti knows my qualities, characteristics. We spent a year together and he always saw how I could help the team. Here it is no different."
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What next for Brazil?
Brazil will now prepare to face Norway on Sunday in their crucial World Cup round of 16 tie. With Lucas Paqueta sidelined due to injury and Raphinha still a major doubt, Endrick is a strong contender to secure a starting spot in the lineup. As the knockout stages intensify, the talented forward will aim to repay Ancelotti's faith and help guide his nation one step closer to ultimate international glory.