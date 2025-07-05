VIDEO: Eberechi Eze has drink THROWN on him by Richard Branson after Arsenal-linked Crystal Palace hero beat British billionaire at chess on luxury Mallorca getaway E. Eze Crystal Palace Premier League

British billionaire Richard Branson jokingly threw a drink at Eberechi Eze after losing at chess to the Crystal Palace star. The duo spent time together at a luxury hotel in Mallorca as the England international enjoys a well-earned rest after a hectic season that culminated in winning the FA Cup, with the Eagles beating Manchester City in the final.