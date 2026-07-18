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Didier Deschamps admits France don't want to play third-place play-off against England
Deschamps acknowledges lack of motivation
The veteran tactician was remarkably candid during his final pre-match press conference, explaining that the emotional toll of missing out on a third consecutive final has left his squad feeling deflated. While the fixture against Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions is technically a high-profile encounter between two European heavyweights - with France previously finishing third twice in 1958 and 1986, and fourth in 1982, while England finished fourth twice in 1990 and 2018 without ever securing third place - the 57-year-old suggested that both sets of players are struggling to find the necessary motivation for what many consider to be international football’s most redundant fixture.
Addressing the media in Miami, Deschamps made it clear that while the prestige of the event has faded, the professional obligation remains. "I have a duty for this game. It is not friendly. It is a third-place playoff. The players, staff, and I have the duty to reach this last objective. It is less important than the final. England does not want to play this game, and neither do we. But here we are," Deschamps said.
- AFP
Duty to the French national jersey
Despite the lack of excitement surrounding the bronze-medal match following their 2-0 defeat to Spain, Deschamps has called on his players to maintain professionalism and respect the national heritage. The objective remains to finish third in the world, in what marks the fourth World Cup encounter between the two nations; England previously won two group-stage matches in 1966 and 1982, while France triumphed in the 2022 quarter-finals.
Deschamps expanded on the psychological challenge of preparing for the match, stressing that the responsibility of the shirt is paramount. "We have to set our eyes on that goal to be third and make this final goal a reality. We have this duty when wearing this jersey. In my head, I know that it is my last match. I don't want anybody to cry. The end is near, but life goes on," he said.
Konate prioritises a winning farewell
Mirroring the coaching staff's sentiment, Real Madrid's new summer signing, defender Ibrahima Konate, admitted the squad is deflated after their semi-final exit. However, motivation has shifted toward personal gratitude, with the players viewing the England clash as a final opportunity to pay tribute to Deschamps' successful tenure. This comes despite Konate himself playing just 14 minutes in the tournament, features as a substitute during the 4-1 victory over Norway in the final group-stage match after France had already secured qualification for the next round.
Konate was honest about the squad's outlook but insisted they will fight for the result to honour their outgoing manager. "None of us wanted to play for this third place, but we have no choice. We want to pay back our coach," he said. "He did so much for the France team. We must be grateful to him for that, and we need to do everything we can to win this game... to get this chocolate medal, this bronze medal," Konate said.
- AFP
Legacy of a legendary manager
As France prepare for their final outing of the 2026 World Cup, the focus inevitably turns to Deschamps' massive influence on French football since taking charge in the summer of 2012. He has overseen a period of unprecedented consistency - leading Les Bleus to their second World Cup title in 2018, the 2022 World Cup final, the Euro 2016 final, and securing the Nations League title in the 2020-2021 season. The clash in Miami represents the closing chapter of a story that has seen France become a dominant force in the global game, even if this final act is not the one the manager or his players originally envisioned for their farewell.
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