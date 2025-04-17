Real Madrid C.F. v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'We knew we were going to win' - Declan Rice reveals Arsenal had no doubts about silencing Real Madrid comeback narrative as England star picks up consecutive Player of the Match awards in Champions League tie

D. RiceReal MadridReal Madrid vs ArsenalArsenalChampions League

Declan Rice revealed Arsenal had no doubts that they "were going to win" over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu to seal a semi-final berth.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal stunned Real at the Bernabeu
  • Beat them 2-1 to douse hopes of a comeback
  • Rice was confident about accomplishing the job
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches