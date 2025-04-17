'We knew we were going to win' - Declan Rice reveals Arsenal had no doubts about silencing Real Madrid comeback narrative as England star picks up consecutive Player of the Match awards in Champions League tie
Declan Rice revealed Arsenal had no doubts that they "were going to win" over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu to seal a semi-final berth.
- Arsenal stunned Real at the Bernabeu
- Beat them 2-1 to douse hopes of a comeback
- Rice was confident about accomplishing the job