Cristiano Ronaldo vs Zlatan Ibrahomivic - in The Octagon! Ex-UFC star backs CR7 to battle Swedish legend in 'great fight' with 'anything is possible' teaser
Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been urged, by an ex-UFC star, to give MMA a go as they would put on a "great fight".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ibrahimovic has always been a fan of martial arts
- CR7 regularly attends boxing shows in Saudi Arabia
- Both men have kept themselves in peak condition