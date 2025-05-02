Cristiano Ronaldo vs Zlatan Ibrahomivic - in The Octagon! Ex-UFC star backs CR7 to battle Swedish legend in 'great fight' with 'anything is possible' teaser

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been urged, by an ex-UFC star, to give MMA a go as they would put on a "great fight".

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ibrahimovic has always been a fan of martial arts

CR7 regularly attends boxing shows in Saudi Arabia

Both men have kept themselves in peak condition Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱